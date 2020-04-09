OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pricing details leak online ahead of launch

OnePlus 8 series smartphones have been talk of the town since past few weeks. The company has already confirmed that the devices will get launched on 14th April through an online conference.

Almost everything about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones have been leaked online. The smartphones are confirmed to come with 5G connectivity and will feature up to 120 Hz refresh rate display based on the model, which will be an upgrade compared to 90 Hz display on the 7T series.

Now, a new report has revealed the memory variants of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones, along with their pricing details. Check them out below.

OnePlus 8 Series Pricing Leak

OnePlus 8 (8 GB + 128 GB): 719-729 euros (~₹59,250)

719-729 euros (~₹59,250) OnePlus 8 (12 GB + 256 GB): 819-829 euros (~₹67,500)

819-829 euros (~₹67,500) OnePlus 8 Pro (8 GB + 128 GB): 919-929 euros (~₹75,900)

919-929 euros (~₹75,900) OnePlus 8 Pro (12 GB + 256 GB): 1009-1019 euros (~₹83,250)

The upcoming OnePlus 8 smartphones will also come with features that its users have been demanding since years — support for wireless charging as well as IP ratings for water and dust proof. However, with such features, we expect the pricing to be on the higher side.

There have also been reports about another smartphone in the lineup — OnePlus 8 Lite. However, recent reports claimed that the phone will be launched as OnePlus Z and could come powered by MediaTek chipset with 4000 mAh battery and 30T Warp charging.

Source