OnePlus 8 Lite to reportedly get launched at OnePlus Z

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphones next month. This time, the OnePlus 8 series is expected to have three devices. While the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are expected to go official next month, the Lite variant in the lineup will likely debut later.

As per the reports, the base model in the lineup will get launched by the end of Q2 2020, i.e. June 2020 but the exact date is not yet known. Now, it seems that the device will not get launched as OnePlus 8 Lite but will be debuting as OnePlus Z.

The source referred to it as "OnePlus Z" and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render. https://t.co/zB5PN9nQjW — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 28, 2020

OnePlus usually launches just two devices under its lineup of flagship phones — the standard model and the Pro variant. However, this time there will be a Lite variant as well, which could be the company’s another attempt at a mid-range or upper-midrange offering.

Earlier, the company had launched OnePlus X mid-range smartphone but there has been no successor as it didn’t match company’s expectations in terms of sales. The company’s CEO had then claimed that OnePlus has not plans to relaunch mid-range series and will only focus on flagships.

However, the company now seems ready to try its hands once again with non-flagship phones with the OnePlus Z, which seems like a successor to the OnePlus X. However, we expect the device to be a more of a sub-premium offering or upper mid-range.

The upcoming OnePlus Z could come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display. It could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L or Dimensity 1000 SoC. It is expected to have a 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel triple camera setup. The device is further said to pack 4000 mAh battery that supports 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

