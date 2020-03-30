Samsung Galaxy M11 featuring triple rear cameras and 5000 mAh battery goes official

Samsung, which has been launching devices back-to-back, has today launched yet another smartphone in its Galaxy M-series — Samsung Galaxy M11. This comes just after the company launched Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 as the successor of the Galaxy M20 and M30 respectively.

The newly launched Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. However, the company has not yet revealed which chipset has been used in the device.

It is further packed with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM which comes with 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage, along with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity up to 512 GB.

Coming to the cameras, the phone features a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone runs Android operating system with the company’s own One UI on top. There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery which comes with 15W charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet color options. The company has not yet revealed its pricing and availability details but it should soon go on sale in the UAE.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch HD+ LCD TFT display with 1560 × 720 pixels resolution

1.8GHz Octa-Core processor RAM: 3/4 GB RAM

32/64 GB storage; expandable up to 512 GB via micro SD card Software: Samsung OneUI based on Android OS

13 MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 5 MP f/2.2 115-degree ultra-wide sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor camera Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port, and GPS + GLONASS

Pricing and Availability