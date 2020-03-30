OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G smartphones to launch on 14th April

OnePlus 8 series smartphones have been talk of the town since past few weeks. Almost everything about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones have been leaked online. Now, we know when the devices will be officially launched.

Through a new teaser video, the company has now confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will get launched on 14th April through an online launch event.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphones will be launched through an online event and the company dismissed the news as false.

The smartphones are confirmed to come with 5G connectivity and will feature up to 120 Hz refresh rate display based on the model, which will be an upgrade compared to 90 Hz display on the 7T series.

It will also come with features that its users have been demanding since years — support for wireless charging as well as IP ratings for water and dust proof. However, with such features, we expect the pricing to be on the higher side.

From the leaks, it has been revealed that the phones will have a punch-hole display for housing the front camera, and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will come with a USB-C port, speaker, and SIM card tray on the bottom; a volume rocker on the left side; a power key and Alert Slider on the right; and a microphone on top.

There have also been reports about another smartphone in the lineup — OnePlus 8 Lite. However, recent reports claimed that the phone will be launched as OnePlus Z and could come powered by MediaTek chipset with 4000 mAh battery and 30T Warp charging.

Source