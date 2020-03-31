Honor 30S powered by Kirin 820 chipset and 8 GB RAM goes official in China

Days after launching the P40 series flagship smartphones globally, Huawei has now launched a new smartphone under its Honor sub-brand in the Chinese market — Honor 30S. This upper mid-range smartphone comes with support for 5G connectivity and is the first device to use Kirin 820 SoC.

The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution. As said, it is powered by the new Kirin 820 5G octa-core processor, which is coupled with ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU and NPU.

The device packs 8 GB of RAM and comes in two internal storage options — 128 GB and 256 GB. As for the camera setup, it features a quad-camera configuration on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.

On the front side, the device has a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone supports 5G SA/NSA dual-mode standards and Wi-Fi ac, BL 5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Do note that there’s no NFC support or an IR port.

The phone runs the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Magic UI 3.1.1 custom user interface on top. Since the company is still banned from using Google’s services, the device comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and AppGallery.

The Honor 30S comes in Black, Green and Blue colors. The phone is priced at 2399 yuan (~$338) for the 128 GB storage version and the 256 GB storage model costs 2699 yuan (~$380). It will be available for purchase in China from April 7th.

Honor 30S Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 96% NTSC color gamut

6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 96% NTSC color gamut CPU: Huawei Kirin 820 5G processor

Huawei Kirin 820 5G processor GPU: ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU

ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4x

8 GB LPDDR4x Storage: 128/256 GB internal storage

128/256 GB internal storage Software: Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1

Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1 Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture + 8 MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture + 8 MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port Battery: 4000 mAh with 40W super fast charging

Pricing and Availability