Along with the Honor 30S smartphone, the Chinese brand has also launched a budget smartphone dubbed as Honor Play 9A. As the name itself confirms, the device is the successor to Honor Play 8A launched in China last year.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor clocked at 2.3 GHz along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics processor.

It packs 4 GB RAM and comes in two storage options to choose from — 64 GB and 128 GB. It also has a microSD card slot for expanding storage capacity up to 512 GB.

The phone also comes with a physical fingerprint scanner to the back. The smartphone features a dual-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, it features an 8 MP snapper.

The device runs on Android 10 operating system with Magic UI 3.0.1. As with other recent Huawei smartphones, this one too does not ship with Google Mobile Services (GMS). Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The Honor Play 9A comes in Black, Blue, and Jasper Green color options. While the 64 GB storage model is priced at 899 yuan (~$127), the 128 GB storage model costs 1199 yuan (~$169). The device is also available for order in China.

