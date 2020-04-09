Top 10 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Tips, Tricks, And Hidden Features

Among the best smartphones from Samsung is the Galaxy S10 Lite which is a toned-down variant of the flagship Galaxy S10 and it features a lot of useful stuff in it. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features the latest OneUI 2.0 which is based on the Android 10 build, take a look at these top 10 features, tips and tricks of the OneUI 2.0 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

A brief summary of the specs of the phone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite packs a flagship chip Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, 48 MP triple cameras on the rear side, and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display.

1) Palm Swipe To Capture Screenshot

Taking screenshots with the most usual combination, the Power key and Volume Down key seems the easiest way until now. The OneUI 2.0 has a cool feature that lets you take screenshots using your palm swipe. To take screenshots using your Palm, swipe your Palm on the edge across the screen, that’s all you’ve to do.

Go to Settings -> Advanced features -> Motion and gestures -> Palm swipe to capture and enable the slider to turn on this feature.

Note: This feature might be turned on by default.

2) Dark Mode

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite offers you a Dark mode shortcut in the notification panel, using that you can shift to a Darker theme on the phone. The Dark mode is one of those essential features on a smartphone, it helps you to ease your eyes during the night or low ambient lights. The Dark mode turns your smartphone interface into a dark theme.

To turn on the Dark mode, use the shortcut provided in the notification panel from the top or just get right into the Display settings and turn on the Dark mode slider. The Dark mode can also be scheduled as per your timings to enable/disable automatically.

3) Flashlight Notifications

One more feature that might be useful if you miss the notifications/calls on the phone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite notifies you quickly by flashing the camera LED. Flashlight notifications are extremely useful when you are in noisy places and in a dark environment

Turn on the flashlight notifications from the Settings -> Accessibility -> Advanced settings -> Flashlight notification and turn on the Camera flash and Screen flash.

4) Recover Deleted Images

Aside from hiding the Ablums in the Gallery, there’s also a feature that gives you the power to bring back deleted photos and videos. The Gallery app provides you a built-in Recycle Bin which will keep your deleted files and recover when you need them back.

If you have accidentally or purposely deleted photos and videos from the Gallery, you can restore them from the Gallery app itself using the Recycle bin. To recover deleted files, tap the three dots in the Gallery app on the top right corner and select the Recycle Bin. Once you turn on the Recycle bin, you will find all the deleted media here and you can choose which to restore and which to completely delete.

5) Hide Albums

The Galaxy S10 Lite has some cool features built into it, the OneUI 2.0 lets you hide the Ablums in the Gallery and that might be useful for those who want to keep their data private. It can also help you to save your photos and videos from the prying eyes.

To hide the Albums in the Gallery, head to the Gallery app and tap the three dots on the top right corner, select Hide or unhide albums, choose the desired albums and you are done. Now go back to the Gallery, you won’t be able to find the Albums that you have hidden.

6) Add Floating Camera Shutter

The Floating Camera Shutter is another useful feature that helps you clicking the photos even if your thumb can’t reach the main camera shutter. The floating camera shutter is actually a shutter button floating on the screen, you can drag this extra button anywhere on the screen, and is much easier to take photos using it.

Go to the Camera app -> Settings and scroll to the bottom and find the Floating camera button option.

7) Record Screen

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite also lets you capture the screen activity using its Screen recording feature. It can be used to record any type of screen activity such as videos, social media stories, games, or anything that you want to capture on the screen. To record the screen activity, use the shortcut provided in the notification panel.

8) Double Tap To Wake

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite can be unlocked using the on-screen fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock but it consumes a little battery if you just came to see the time, calendar, or any notification preview. The double-tap rather wakes the screen than unlocking which might be useful if you just want to glance at the notifications, clock, calendar or other details that are showing on the screen.

To enable this feature go to Settings -> Advanced features -> Motion and gestures -> Double tap to wake up and turn on the slider.

9) Dual Messenger

If you are using WhatsApp, Snapchat, and similar apps that don’t allow you to have multiple logins, then this cool feature will save you a lot. OneUI 2.0 offers you a Dual Messenger mode which can be used to create a clone of a specific app and use the cloned app for different logins. You can also run both the apps, the original and the cloned one simultaneously with multiple logins.

To access the Dual Messenger, head to the Settings -> Advanced Features -> Dual Messenger and choose the apps you want to clone. Once cloned, you will see a clone on the Homescreen and app drawer. Use it to log in to your different accounts.

10) Navigation Gestures

If you still use the traditional buttons on the phone, you should try the gesture navigation control provided by the OneUI 2.0 that gives you the power to use the phone using the gestures instead of the on-screen buttons. It also disables the on-screen buttons giving you more space on the screen. The swipe gestures will help you to quickly navigate the phone.

Go to Settings -> Display -> Navigation bar and tap the Full screen gestures. You will see gesture hints that display where you need swipe for Home, Back, and Recents actions. Go through the tutorial and learn the controls.

There are other tricks that you may find on the phone, let us know if you know any more in the comments below. Here’s a view showing you the top 10 tips and tricks on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.