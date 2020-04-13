Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone to feature 90W fast charging tech

Lenovo is reportedly working on its gaming smartphone named Lenovo Legion, under its Legion brand of gaming products. As per the reports, the device in question is said to be one of the first smartphones to get launched from the company this year.

Given that it’s a gaming smartphone, it will come powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will be powering most of the flagship smartphones getting launched this year. Now, the company has teased a major feature of the phone.

In a new teaser poster, Lenovo confirms that the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone will come with 90W fast charging technology, making it the world’s first smartphone to come with such technology. Currently, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 is the highest fast charging solution available in the market.

While Xiaomi and Vivo have been respectively testing 100W and 120W fast charging technologies, there’s still work needed for that and the tech is still not available for general users.

Currently, there’s no information available about the battery capacity of the upcoming Lenovo flagship smartphone but rumors claim that the phone could come packed with a 5050 mAh battery. Now, it remains to be seen if the company also offers wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features.