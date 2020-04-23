The Huawei Nova 7 series smartphones officially launched in China today and the Nova 7 SE 5G is the entry-level offering in the lineup which is actually a budget mid-range smartphone.

The Nova 7 SE 5G features a 6.5-inch IPS display with Full HD+ screen resolution with a punch-hole cutout for housing a single camera sensor. While the Nova 7 and 7 Pro come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, this one has a side-mounted sensor.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 820 processor, coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. In the battery department, it has a 4000 mAh battery and comes with support for 40W fast charging technology.

As for the camera department, it feature a 64 MP primary camera sensor along with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth of field sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. The device is running the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own EMUI 10 user interface on top, replacing Google services with HMS.

The Huawei Nova 7 5G comes in four color options — Black, Purple, Green and Silver. The base model with 128 GB storage costs 2,399 yuan (~$340) while the one with 256 GB storage is priced at 2,799 yuan (~$395). The device will be available for purchase in China from 28th April.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Specifications

Pricing and Availability