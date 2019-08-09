Huawei EMUI 10 announced at HDC 2019; Beta version coming to P30 series next month

At its ongoing Huawei Developers Conference 2019, along with unveiling HarmonyOS for smartphones and smart home devices, the Chinese giant also announced a newer version of its user interface for Android — EMUI 10.

The company has confirmed that the EMUI 10 will come pre-loaded with the company’s next-generation flagship smartphones, i.e. Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. The company has also announced that the beta version of EMUI 10 will be released on September 8 and the P30-series phones will be first to get the beta version.

Huawei says that the EMUI 10 is not just a simple upgrade over the previous version of EMUI but claims it to be a big milestone release for the company. It brings a new user interface and incorporates a number of changes requested by the Huawei smartphone users.

The new EMUI comes with an upgraded magazine lock-screen as well as support for colorful Always-On display. Along with introducing the much-requested dark mode, the company says that it will allow the third-party developer to make use of the dark mode on Huawei phones by simply calling an API.

Additionally, EMUI 10 also brings Huawei’s HiCar, which is the company’s alternative for Android Auto. It is claimed to be supported by over 30 automobile makers and it can work with over 120 car models out-of-the-box. The new UI also has new capabilities relating to multi-screen collaboration and will allow Huawei phones to seamlessly communicate with other devices, including drones, TVs, smartwatches, and more.

Now, coming to the performance, the company says that there are big improvements in terms of performance and the company wants to offer “fast and stable performance” to the users. More details about the EMUI 10 will be shared in the coming weeks.