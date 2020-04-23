Along with the Nova 7 Pro 5G flagship smartphone, the company has also launched the standard model dubbed as Huawei Nova 7 5G. The phone has similar features to the Pro model but comes with a few minor changes.

The smartphone features a comparatively smaller 6.53-inch OLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and punch-hole cutout for just a single camera sensor.

The device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 985 octa-core processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM. As with the Pro model, this one too is being offered in two storage options — 128 GB and 256 GB. It is packed with 4000 mAh battery and comes with support for 40W fast charging technology.

As for the camera department, it feature a 64 MP primary camera sensor along with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2 MP macro lens. Here, the periscope lens of the Pro model has been replaced with a standard telephoto lens.

On the front, it packs a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The device is running the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own EMUI 10 user interface on top, replacing Google services with HMS.

The Huawei Nova 7 5G comes in five color options — Black, Purple, Green, Red, and Silver, same as the Pro model. The base model costs 2,999 yuan (~$425) while the one with 256 GB storage is priced at 3,399 yuan (~$480). Like the Pro, this one will also go on sale from 28th April.

Huawei Nova 7 5G Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch OLED curved display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels and 20: 9 aspect ratio

Pricing and Availability