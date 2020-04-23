After weeks of leaks, Chinese giant Huawei has today officially launched its new Nova 7 series of 5G smartphones in its home market, which includes Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Nova 7 SE.

The top-end variant of the series is the Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G. The phone features a 6.57 OLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and punch-hole cutout for housing two camera sensors.

The device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 985 octa-core processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM. It is being offered in two storage options — 128 GB and 256 GB. It is packed with 4000 mAh battery and comes with support for 40W fast charging technology.

As for the camera department, it feature a 64 MP primary camera sensor along with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8 MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, it packs a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary lens.

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G comes in five color options — Black, Purple, Green, Red, and Silver. The base model costs 3,699 yuan (~$522) while the top-end model is priced at 4,999 yuan (~$580). The device is now on pre-order in China and will go on sale from 28th April.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch OLED curved display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and also supports DCI-P3 color gamut

Pricing and Availability