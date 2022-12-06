Airtel, one of the top telcos in India, has today introduced a new range of international roaming plans for prepaid users as well as postpaid users through ‘World Pass’. Airtel World Pass is one pack for all travel needs, these latest plans will be functional across 184 countries.

Airtel World Pass is a series of international roaming plans for both prepaid and postpaid users that functions across 184 countries and benefit users who travel country-to-country. It means that Airtel users can travel to two or more countries with a single roaming pack without having to buy a new one for a different country.

The key features of the Airtel World Pass include one plan for travel to 184 countries, 24 x 7 call center support, special packs for a long stay or frequent travelers, unlimited data for emergency usage and messaging applications, and all control via the Airtel Thanks app.

These plans are offered with special benefits such as 24 x 7 customer support free of cost for users from any corner of the world. A dedicated number 99100-99100 is available on call and WhatsApp for all international traveling customers.

The special packs for a long stay or frequent travelers include long-term validity of up to 1 year. Airtel users can manage their World Pass plans using the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel World Pass Details for Airtel Prepaid and Postpaid users

The international roaming packs start from ₹649 to ₹14,999 and validity of 1 day to 365 days for postpaid users. The base plan is ₹649 with a validity of 1 day which includes unlimited data with 500 MB high-speed data and 100 minutes of calling. The second plan is ₹2,999 with a validity of 10 days which includes unlimited data with 5 GB high-speed data and 100 minutes per day of calling. The third plan is ₹3,999 with a validity of 30 days which includes unlimited data with 12 GB high-speed data and 100 minutes per day of calling.

The other two plans are for 3 months and 1 year if you are a frequent traveler, the plan starts at ₹5,999 with a validity of 90 days and includes unlimited data with 2 GB high-speed data and 900 minutes of calling. The yearly plan starts at ₹14,999 with a validity of 365 days and includes unlimited data with 15 GB high-speed data and 3000 minutes of calling. The high-speed data is limited to the respective plan and the minutes are for local/India calling.

Similarly, for prepaid users, the international roaming packs start from ₹649 to ₹2,997 and validity of 1 day to 365 days. The base plan starts at ₹649 with a validity of 1 day which includes 500 MB of limited data and 100 minutes of calling. The second plan is ₹899 with a validity of 10 days and includes 1 GB of limited data and 100 minutes of calling. The third plan is ₹2,998 with a validity of 30 days and includes 5 GB limited data and 200 minutes of calling while the yearly plan of ₹2,998 includes 2 GB limited data and 100 minutes of calling.

Commenting on the launch of the Airtel World Pass, Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, “At Airtel, our mission is to solve customer problems so that our experience speaks for itself. The feedback that we have heard on international travel related concerns has compelled us to launch a defining proposition for our customers – the Airtel World Pass. This offers our customers one pack for the globe, significantly greater value, allows them to control what they use on the app and allows for emergency data usage long after the pack allowance is over.”

“With Airtel World pass, we have set a new standard in the global telecom industry. I am certain our customers will benefit hugely from it as they travel the world, keeping their phones switched on, no matter where they are. As a matter of fact, our new plans offer significantly better value than travel or local sims in most countries.” Sharma added.