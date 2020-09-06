Airtel Xstream Fiber Unlimited Broadband Plans announced; starting at ₹499

After JioFiber announced its new broadband tariff plans with up to 300 Mbps, Airtel too launches its new Xstream Bundle plans with price starting at ₹499. The bundle includes Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds up to 1 Gbps and truly unlimited data, Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box, and access to all OTT content.

The Airtel Xstream Fiber offers 40 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 1 Gbps speed with unlimited data, and no FUP limits. In addition to that, the bundle includes an Airtel Xstream 4K Box worth ₹3,999 that converts any standard TV into Smart TV.

Moreover, the bundle also comes packed with 10,000 movies & shows from the 7 OTT apps in the Airtel Xstream app, complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 for all plans.

Airtel Xstream Bundle Plans (Monthly) – Revised

₹499 Xstream Bundle Plan – Offers 40 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited voice calling, Xstream 4K TV Box, 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios

– Offers 40 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited voice calling, Xstream 4K TV Box, 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios ₹799 Xstream Bundle Plan – Offers 100 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited voice calling, Xstream 4K TV Box, 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios

– Offers 100 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited voice calling, Xstream 4K TV Box, 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios ₹999 Xstream Bundle Plan – Offers 200 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited voice calling, Xstream 4K TV Box, 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios along with Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5.

– Offers 200 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited voice calling, Xstream 4K TV Box, 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios along with Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5. ₹1,499 Xstream Bundle Plan – Offers 300 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited voice calling, Xstream 4K TV Box, 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios along with Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5.

– Offers 300 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited voice calling, Xstream 4K TV Box, 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios along with Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5. ₹3,999 Xstream Bundle Plan – Offers 1 Gbps unlimited data with unlimited voice calling, Xstream 4K TV Box, 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios along with Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5.

Sunil Taldar, Director – Homes, Bharti Airtel said, “Customers are increasingly spending more time online be it education, work or entertainment. And Entertainment is the space where we see an exciting opportunity. Airtel Xstream is India’s premier entertainment platform that brings the best of entertainment along with unlimited high-speed broadband connectivity into a single solution. To drive penetration of this exciting innovation we are today making our plans even more accessible for customers.”

The Airtel Xstream bundle is available to customers starting September 7, 2020.

On the contrary, JioFiber offers up to 300 Mbps unlimited plans with up to 12 OTT apps whereas the Airtel Xstream offers up to 1 Gbps with 7 OTT apps. As of now, Airtel didn’t mention which OTT apps are offered in the plans while the JioFiber already has a list of 12 OTT apps provided.

JioFiber offers 11 OTT apps for 150 Mbps plan and 12 OTT apps for 300 Mbps plans. The Xstream Fiber plans with 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps plans offer complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 for all plans.

Jio also comes with a no-condition 30 days free trial whereas Airtel doesn’t offer any trials. Plus, Airtel demands a fully refundable security deposit of ₹1,500 for Airtel Xstream Hybrid 4K TV Box.