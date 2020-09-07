Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch and 43-inch models launched in India

As promised, Xiaomi has today launched its new Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series in the Indian market. The company has introduced two models — 32-inch and 43-inch, which come with an immersive Horizon display with minimal bezels.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 FHD model comes with a 43-inch Full HD display with support for 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 95 percent screen-to-body ratio, 178-degree viewing angle, and 6.5ms dynamic response.

On the other hand, the 32-inch model comes with an HD LED display with support for 1366 x 768 pixels resolution and a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the devices are powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor along with Mali-450 MP3 GPU. They pack 1 GB DDR4 RAM and come with 8 GB of internal storage.

There are 3 x HDMI ports, one AV port, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, and an S/PDIF port. It also comes with 2 x 10W speakers, DTS-HD, and supports H.265, H.264, Real, and MPEG1/2/4 codecs.

For connectivity, they come with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2. The devices run MIUI TV based on Android with the company’s own PatchWall user-interface on top, with support for the Mi Quick Wake feature.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch HD is priced at ₹13,499 and will be available from 11th September. On the other hand, the 43-inch FHD model is priced at ₹22,999 and will go on sale from 15th September.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Key Features

43-inch Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 95% STB ratio

32-inch HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 93% STB ratio

32-inch HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 93% STB ratio 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor

750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU

1 GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM

8 GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)

MIUI TV with PatchWall

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2

3 x HDMI, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet, S/PDIF port

2 x 10W speakers, DTS-HD

Pricing and Availability in India