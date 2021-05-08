How to allocate more RAM to specific program in Windows 10

In Windows 10 operating system, the device lags in performance after using it for some time or keeping multiple programs open. Even having multiple tabs on the web browser slows down the performance.

This is mainly due to the allotment of RAM on the device for that program. You can fix this issue by optimizing the memory usage allotment on your computer. If you are facing issues with browsers like Firefox and Chrome, the best way to try to fix is by allocating more memory to the program.

Normally, Windows does a good job on deciding the memory allocation for each app but you can overide the srttinfs prioritize specific apps in Windows 10. Here is a step-by-step guide for the same.

Allocate More RAM To Specific Apps in Windows 10

Step 1: Open the Task Manager app on your Windows 10 computer. For this, press the CTRL + SHIFT + ESC keys on your keyboard.

Step 2: After opening Task Manager, go to the “Details Tab.”

Step 3: Now, right-click on the application that you want to allocate more RAM. In the context menu, hover to the ‘Set Priority’ and choose ‘High’ or ‘Above Normal’ based on the priority.

Step 4: Once you make the changes, you will be asked to confirm it. Do so by clicking the “Change Priority” in the confirmation box.

That’s it. Making this change would ensure that your computer gives higher priority to the program over other running applications on your system. The function comes in handy for those who are using an older computer or an entry-level device and new models, as well as high-end devices, come with more memory.