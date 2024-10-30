Apple has officially launched its latest Mac mini models, now powered by the new M4 and M4 Pro chips, boasting enhanced CPU and GPU performance, greater memory bandwidth, and a more robust Neural Engine. This upgrade promises a significant leap in processing power and efficiency, catering to a wide range of users from creative professionals to everyday consumers.

The redesigned Mac mini is remarkably compact, measuring just 5 by 5 inches – less than half the size of its predecessor. Apple has incorporated an innovative thermal architecture that efficiently directs airflow, ensuring optimal cooling while maintaining a sleek form factor. This design not only enhances performance but also supports the system’s advanced capabilities. The new Mac mini is Apple’s first carbon-neutral Mac, with packaging made entirely from fiber-based materials.

The M4 chip, which debuted in the iPad Pro and is now included in the new iMac, offers impressive performance enhancements. Meanwhile, the new M4 Pro chip features up to 14 cores – 10 dedicated to performance and four for efficiency – along with a Neural Engine that is over three times faster than the one found in the previous Mac mini model with the M1 chip.

Apple claims that the new Mac mini outperforms its M2 Pro predecessor in various tasks, allowing for 1.8 times more audio effect plugins in Logic Pro, rendering motion graphics to RAM up to two times faster in Motion, and completing 3D renders up to 2.9 times faster in Blender.

The Mac mini with M4 Pro supports Thunderbolt 5, enabling data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gb/s – more than double that of Thunderbolt 4. It includes an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port (with a 10 GB option), and two USB Type-C ports, though it does not feature USB-A ports. Additionally, it is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for improved wireless connectivity.

The price for the Apple Mac mini with M4 chip is ₹59,900 for 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16 GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD model, ₹79,900 for 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD model, and ₹99,900 for 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD model. The price for the Apple Mac mini with M4 Pro chip is ₹1,49,900 for 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 24 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD model.

The new Mac mini models are available for order starting 29th October 2024 on apple.com/in/store and in the Apple Store app across 28 countries. Shipping for the new models will begin on 8th November 2024.

