Apple updated its MacBook Pro lineup (MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 models) with the new M3 chips announced today. Apple MacBook Pro 14 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 launched in India with the newly introduced Apple M3 series SoCs starting at a price of ₹1,69,900. Features and highlights include the new M3 series SoC manufactured in a 3nm process technology, up to 92 billion transistors count, and offers up to 128 GB of fast LPDDR5 unified memory.

According to Apple, the new MacBook Pro M3 models are up to 60% faster than the 13‑inch MacBook Pro using the M1 chip, and 40% faster than 16-inch MacBook Pro using the M1 Pro chip. The upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Max chip are up to 2.5x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro using the M1 Max chip and up to 11x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model, said Apple.

The Apple MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 come with 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR displays, respectively. The 14.2-inch model uses a 3,024 x 1,964 pixels resolution while the 16.2-inch model uses a 3,456 x 2,234 pixels resolution, both with 20% brighter SDR content at up to 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. It has support for up to 4 external displays, a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display, a 120 Hz ProMotion technology adaptive refresh rate, and comes in a sleek and premium aluminum design.

The new MacBook Pro 14 comes in a total of three CPU variants in the Apple M3 family – M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max while the MacBook Pro 16 comes in a total of two CPU variants – M3 Pro, and M3 Max. The new MacBook Pros are powered by up to Apple M3 Max 14-core CPU (10P cores + 4E cores), 16-core Neural Engine, up to 40-core GPU with Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing, up to 36 GB LPDDR5 RAM (upgradeable up to 128 GB), and up to 1 TB SSD storage (upgradeable up to 8 TB).

On the battery side, the MacBook Pro 14 packs a 70 Wh (M3 chip) with up to 22 hours of battery life and 72.4 Wh (M3 Pro and M3 Max chip) with up to 18 hours of battery life with 96W fast charging support (USB Type-C). The MacBook Pro 16 packs a 100 Wh (M3 Pro and M3 Max chip) with up to 22 hours of battery life with 140 fast charging support (USB Type-C). The new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 models run on Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.1 operating system.

About the Apple M3 family, the M3 chip is a 10-core SoC consisting of four performance cores and four power-efficient cores featuring 25 billion transistors (5 billion more than the M2), 35% faster in terms of performance compared to that of M1, and support for up to 24 GB of unified memory. In addition, its 10-core GPU design, equipped with next-generation architecture, outshines the M1 by 65% in graphics performance.

The M3 Pro chip is a 12-core SoC featuring six performance cores and six power-efficient cores featuring 37 billion transistors. The CPU delivers a 30% faster single-threaded performance compared to that of M1 Pro and supports up to 36 GB of unified memory. In addition, its 18-core GPU comes with a 40% speed improvement in graphics performance over the M1 Pro.

The top-of-the-line M3 Max chip is a 16-core SoC featuring twelve performance cores and four power-efficient cores featuring a whopping 92 billion transistors, support for up to 128 GB unified memory, and delivers up to a remarkable 80% speed boost over M1 Max. Plus, the SoC packs two ProRes engines for efficient and high-quality video processing while its 40-core GPU is 50% faster than M1 Max in terms of graphics performance.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 3,024 x 1,964 pixels resolution, 120 Hz ProMotion technology refresh rate, 1,600 nits brightness, 1000,000:1 contrast ratio

macOS Sonoma 14.1 operating system

Up to Apple M3 Max 14-core CPU (10P cores + 4E cores), 16-core Neural Engine

Up to 40-core GPU, Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing

Up to 36 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 300 GB/s memory bandwidth, upgradeable up to 128 GB RAM (total)

Up to 1 TB SSD storage, upgradeable up to 8 TB

Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Ambient Light Sensor, Force Touch Trackpad with pressure-sensing capabilities

FaceTime HD 1080p camera, advanced image signal processor for computational video

Studio-quality sound with a three-mic array high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming, 3.5 mm headphone jack, support for high-impedance headphones, high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers for wide stereo sound, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, USB 4 (40 Gb/s), Thunderbolt 4

70 Wh (M3 chip) with up to 22 hours battery life | 72.4 Wh (M3 Pro and M3 Max chip) with up to 18 hours battery life, 96W Fast Charger (USB Type-C)

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 3,456 x 2,234 pixels resolution, 120 Hz ProMotion technology refresh rate, 1,600 nits brightness, 1000,000:1 contrast ratio

macOS Sonoma 14.1 operating system

Up to Apple M3 Max 16-core CPU (12P cores + 4E cores), 16-core Neural Engine

Up to 30-core GPU, Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing

Up to 48 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 400 GB/s memory bandwidth, upgradeable up to 128 GB RAM (total)

Up to 1 TB SSD storage, upgradeable up to 8 TB

Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Ambient Light Sensor, Force Touch Trackpad with pressure-sensing capabilities

FaceTime HD 1080p camera, advanced image signal processor for computational video

Studio-quality sound with a three-mic array high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming, 3.5 mm headphone jack, support for high-impedance headphones, high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers for wide stereo sound, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, USB 4 (40 Gb/s), Thunderbolt 4

100 Wh (M3 Pro and M3 Max chip) with up to 22 hours battery life, 140W Fast Charger (USB Type-C)

The new MacBook Pro 14 (14-inch) is priced at ₹1,69,900 for its M3 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8 GB Unified Memory, and 512 GB SSD Storage, ₹1,89,900 for its M3 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8 GB Unified Memory, and 1 TB SSD Storage, ₹1,99,900 for its M3 Pro chip (11-core CPU, 14-core GPU), 18 GB Unified Memory, and 512 GB SSD Storage, ₹2,39,900 for its M3 Pro chip (12-core CPU, 18-core GPU), 18 GB Unified Memory, and 1 TB SSD Storage, and ₹3,19,900 for its M3 Max chip (14-core CPU, 30-core GPU), 36 GB Unified Memory, and 1 TB SSD Storage.

The new MacBook Pro 16 (16-inch) is priced at ₹2,49,900 for its M3 Pro chip (12-core CPU, 18-core GPU), 18 GB Unified Memory, and 512 GB SSD Storage, ₹2,89,900 for its M3 Pro chip (12-core CPU, 18-core GPU), 36 GB Unified Memory, and 512 GB SSD Storage, ₹3,49,900 for its M3 Pro chip (14-core CPU, 30-core GPU), 36 GB Unified Memory, and 1 TB SSD Storage, and ₹3,99,900 for its M3 Pro chip (16-core CPU, 40-core GPU), 48 GB Unified Memory, and 1 TB SSD Storage.

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch variants come in three colors – Silver, Space Grey, and new Space Black colors (M3 Pro and M3 Max models) and are available from 31st October 2023 i.e. today on apple.com/in/store and in the Apple Stores in 27 countries and regions, including the US. The shipping starts on 7th November 2023.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 & MacBook Pro 16 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price (MacBook Pro 14): ₹1,69,900 (M3 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8 GB Unified Memory, 512 GB SSD Storage), ₹1,89,900 (M3 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8 GB Unified Memory, 1 TB SSD Storage), ₹1,99,900 (M3 Pro 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 18 GB Unified Memory, 512 GB SSD Storage), ₹2,39,900 (M3 Pro 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18 GB Unified Memory, 1 TB SSD Storage), ₹3,19,900 (M3 Max 18-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36 GB Unified Memory, 1 TB SSD Storage)

₹1,69,900 (M3 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8 GB Unified Memory, 512 GB SSD Storage), ₹1,89,900 (M3 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8 GB Unified Memory, 1 TB SSD Storage), ₹1,99,900 (M3 Pro 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 18 GB Unified Memory, 512 GB SSD Storage), ₹2,39,900 (M3 Pro 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18 GB Unified Memory, 1 TB SSD Storage), ₹3,19,900 (M3 Max 18-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36 GB Unified Memory, 1 TB SSD Storage)

Price (MacBook Pro 16): ₹2,49,900 (M3 Pro 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18 GB Unified Memory, 512 GB SSD Storage), ₹2,89,900 (M3 Pro 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 36 GB Unified Memory, 512 GB SSD Storage), ₹3,49,900 (M3 Max 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36 GB Unified Memory, 1 TB SSD Storage), ₹3,99,900 (M3 Max 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48 GB Unified Memory, 1 TB SSD Storage)

Availability: 31st October 2023 i.e. today on apple.com/in/store and in the Apple Stores in 27 countries and regions, including the US. Shipping starts on 7th November 2023.

Offers: TBD

