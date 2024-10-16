ASUS India has introduced its first Chromebook in the ExpertBook series, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, bringing top-tier performance, cutting-edge AI capabilities, and enterprise-level security to businesses across India. With a focus on enhanced productivity and seamless integration for professionals, the new device is set to redefine business computing in the Chromebook category.

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel AI Boost neural processing engine that enables accelerated AI tasks. The device is paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB SSD storage and delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.

The ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is equipped with a 14-inch 120 Hz NanoEdge IPS touch display, Harman-Kardon stereo speakers, a high-definition 8 MP camera, and array microphones for clear audio and video conferencing. Features such as Google’s AI-powered video call enhancements improve lighting and background blur.

The ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is crafted with an all-metal chassis that meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards to withstand the rigors of everyday business use. For added security, it includes Google’s Titan C hardware security chip, Zero-touch enrollment, and secure boot features, providing enterprise-grade protection for business data.

With ChromeOS, the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus supports seamless synchronization between Android devices, Google Workspace, and a variety of Android, AI-based web, and Linux apps. The connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and USB Type-A ports, and a microSD card reader with up to 2 TB storage expansion.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “I am thrilled to launch our first Expert-series Chromebook Plus device in India, offering a blend of robust performance, AI-powered productivity features, security and enterprise-grade resilience. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and AI Boost neural processing engine, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is a premium powerhouse designed to redefine productivity and efficiency at modern workplaces. Whether in-office or remote, it will help boost productivity with its exceptional battery life, mobility, power, speed, memory and storage. The AI capabilities embedded in this device empower users with advanced creativity and collaboration tools, making it an ideal companion for professionals. Our commitment to the ChromeOS ecosystem ensures that users experience seamless integration, enhanced security, unparalleled performance and, robust solution as well as service support.”

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus Specifications

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is now available in India on the ASUS official website and authorized ASUS commercial partners starting at ₹76,500 plus taxes.

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus Price In India and Availability