BSNL introduces ₹997 prepaid plan with 3 GB daily data and 180 days validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom operator, has launched a new prepaid plan that costs ₹997. This new plan is available in all telecom circles and offers some good benefits. This long-term validity plan from BSNL will compete with Airtel’s ₹998 prepaid plan and Vodafone and Jio’s ₹999 prepaid plans.

The plan provides 3 GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and has a validity of 180 days. The plan also included SMS benefits. The Jio plan comes with 90 days of validity while the newly launched BSNL plan offers double validity compared to Jio’s plan — 180 days.

As said, it offers unlimited voice calls to any network, including while roaming, even in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plan also includes 3 GB daily high-speed data, and once the FUP is reached, the speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps.

Additionally, it also offers 100 SMS messages per day for free of cost. As we mentioned, this plan is available in all telecom circles, and the users can now purchase this plan.

Comparing this plan to Airtel and Vodafone’s plan with similar pricing, both the companies are offering 336 and 365 days of validity respectively. However, while those two companies offer 12 GB of data benefits, this BSNL plan offers 3 GB data per day.

Details of BSNL ₹997 prepaid plan