BSNL launches Special Tariif Vouchers for Republic Day; Offers unlimited voice calls for Rs. 26

With the Republic Day of India coming up, state-owned telecom operator BSNL has announced special offers for its customers.

BSNL has announced a host of special offers for its customers on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day of India. The offers, which are applicable to all prepaid GSM subscribers, offer unlimited voice calls and full talk time on the specific recharge vouchers.

BSNL has released three special tariff vouchers which include STV26, STV2601, and STV6801. The STV26 offers unlimited local and STD voice calls to any network across India for 26 hours from the time of activation.

The STV2601 offers Rs. 2600 as main account balance and an additional Rs. 1300 balance in a dedicated account. Similarly, the STV6801 offers Rs. 6800 as main account balance and an additional Rs. 6801 balance in a dedicated account. Both the vouchers have a 90 days validity.

