How to change your Location on Tinder for Free to see more profiles

Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps out there and it has helped millions of people to find their right partner. If you are using Tinder, you may be familiar with that it only allows you to swipe in your city and nowhere else but guess what? I worked around a bit and found a bug on Tinder’s website which allows us to change our location to any place in the world and lets us discover more profiles for free. Sounds Interesting? Follow this guide to see how it works.

How to change your location on Tinder and see more profiles for free:

Now, before we get started with our guide, I wanna let you know that as this is a bug it may require multiple attempts to change your location so be patient and make sure you are using the latest version of Google Chrome.

Step 1 – Open Google Chrome right-click or press Ctrl+Shift+I to open Inspect menu.

Step 2 – Click on the three dots next to the console and select the “Sensors” option to bring up the Sensors menu.

Step 3 – Under the sensor menu, you’ll find something which says Geolocation. By default, the geolocation is set to no override but we are gonna change that and set it to a location we love. In my case, I am changing my location to Dubai Mall so I can swipe in that area but you can change it to any place in the world and start swiping. To change your Geolocation all you have to do is:

1. Under geolocation select a predefined location.

2. Select “Custom Location” and the location you’d like to swipe in based on latitude and longitude.

Step 4 – We are now done with the main part. Now once you’ve set a custom location all you have to do is open Tinder’s website and Login into your account. Please note that the Inspect menu should be open when you are using Tinder.

Step 5 – Once you are logged in Tinder will ask you for location permissions press on the allow button to give that or alternatively you can also click the lock next to the URL and give tinder the permissions for your location. That’s all you are ready to go, you can now swipe anywhere in the world.

Final Result

Where are you swiping next? Let me know in the comments below. If you liked this article make sure you share it with your friends and let them know about this too.