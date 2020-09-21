How to check System Performance on your Chromebook

System statistics feature is used to check the resource usage on the computer and monitor performance. While operating systems like Windows and macOS are used for some heavy-duty stuff, people tend to keep an eye on system stats to ensure best performance.

However, Chromebook is not made for heavy computing. The device is an easy-to-use product that aims at getting work done, especially those which are mostly online-only. But, there a way to check the system stats on Chromebook. Follow this step-by-step guide to know how you can check your system resource utilization on Chromebook.

How to check system stats in Chromebook

Step 1: First of all, start your Chromebook and open the Chrome browser on your system.

Step 2: Now, in the address bar, enter the following command:

chrome://sys-internals/

You will now see three columns in the System Internals page with details for CPU, Memory, and Zram. The data shown on this page are updated in real-time.

Step 3: Click on the hamburger menu on the top-left corner and select either CPU, Memory, or Zram to get detailed information.

Do note that the link “chrome://sys-internals/” will only work for Chromebooks and if you try using the same on other platform, it will shown an error.

