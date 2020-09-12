How to clear Windows Update History using Command Prompt

Microsoft provides regular updates to its Windows 10 operating system. From time to time, it brings new features and fixes with the updates, along with driver updates and security patches.

The list of all the updates, installed as well as failed, is visible in the update history page. For some reason, if you want to clear the Update History of your Windows 10 computer, here is a step-by-step guide for doing so.

How to clear Windows Update History

Step 1: Open Command Prompt on your Windows 10 computer.

For this, press the Windows key + R key on your keyboard, type “cmd.exe” in the Run window and then hit Enter. Alternatively, you can search “Command Prompt” in the Start Menu and select the app from the search results.

Step 2: Now, in the Command Prompt, enter the following command:

net stop wuauserv

This command will stop running the Windows Update service.

Step 3: After that, enter another command:

del C:WindowsSoftwareDistributionDataStoreLogsedb.log

The command will delete the log file that contains the Update history of your Windows 10 computer.

Step 4: Now, you will need to restart your computer. You can either do that through the Start Menu or by entering the following command in the Command Promot:

net start wuauserv

Once you restart your computer, the Update history for your Windows 10 system should have been cleared.

