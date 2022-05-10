How to easily create custom reply for Messages on Apple Watch

Apple Watch comes with several features, and when it is connected with the Apple iPhone, the number of features and functionalities offered by the device increases. The smartwatch offers most of the essential options that you probably need in everyday life without needing to pull the device out of your pocket, especially when it comes to phone calls and messages.

One of the features that often comes in handy is the smart replies to Messages. It is a bit difficult to type in a message on the Apple Watch, so most of the time, the user ends up using one of the default responses. The problem is that the default list of responses doesn’t cover all the scenarios, but thankfully, the company offers an option to add a custom reply message.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to add a custom reply for Messages on your Apple Watch when it is connected to an iPhone.

How to create a custom reply for Messages on the Apple Watch

Step 1: Open the Watch application on your Apple iPhone, which is paired with the smartwatch.

Step 2: When the Watch app opens, tap on the “My Watch” section from the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: In the My Watch settings page, scroll down and select the “Messages” option.

Step 4: After that, select “Default Replies” and then select the “Add Reply” option.

Step 5: On the screen that appears, enter the custom text message response and then tap the “Done” button.

That’s it. When you have followed this step-by-step guide, you have successfully set the custom message. You can also reposition the newly added message or response to appear on the top of the list, saving you some time and extra work of scrolling through the messages and selecting it to send. Now, you don’t need to write a message on your Apple Watch slowly but can instead select the one from the list of responses on your Apple Watch.