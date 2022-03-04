The Windows 11 operating system comes with several options for the users to customize the system and one of them is custom scaling. Through scaling, users can change the size of text, apps, and other visual elements on the screen to make them look smaller or bigger.

Sometimes the automatically configured scale setting in the Windows 11 operating system isn’t something that’s optimal for the usage. In such cases, you have an option to manually change the display scaling on the system.

While there are two different ways to change the scaling on Windows 11, in this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can customize the display scaling in Windows 11 using the Settings application.

How to customize display scale in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your computer. For this, you can either click on the Start Menu and search for the app or press the Windows + I keys on the keyboard.

Step 2:When the Settings app opens, click on the “System” option.

Step 3: After that, click the “Scale” setting under the “Scale & Layout” section.

Step 4: You can use the “Custom scaling” option to specify the custom scaling size between 100% and 500% on your system.

Step 5: Click the Check button and then click the Sign out now button.

That’s it. Once you have successfully completed the steps mentioned above, sign back in to start using the custom scaling on your Windows 11-powered computer. If the newly made changes aren’t something you like and want to revert to the previous settings, follow the same procedure and click the “Turn off custom scaling and sign out” option.