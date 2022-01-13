Microsoft had started offering a feature with Windows 10 version 1607 (Anniversary Update) that allows apps on the computer to communicate with other devices and open the same apps on them. The feature comes in handy to keep the work going even after changing the device, saving valuable time.

The same feature has also been made available on the newer Windows 11 operating system. By default, the Shared Experiences feature is enabled on Windows 11 as well as Windows 10 devices for devices under the same Microsoft device to sync.

If you are not using this feature and want to disable it on your computer, then here is a step-by-step guide on how you can turn off the App Sharing across devices feature on your Windows 11 computer through Settings.

How to disable App Sharing across devices in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Windows 11 computer. For this, you can click on the app from the Start menu or search for it. Alternatively, you can also press the Windows + I keys on your keyboard to directly open the Settings app.

Step 2: When the Settings app opens, select the “Apps” option from the left-side pane.

Step 3: After that, on the right side of the window, select the “Advanced app settings” option.

Step 4: You will see three options under the “Share across devices” section. Select “Off” to disable this feature.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned steps, the App Sharing across devices feature will be disabled or turned off on your computer running the Windows 11 operating system.

By default, the “My devices only” option is selected, which allows sharing app experience across all the devices of the signed-in Microsoft account. There’s also an option to select “Everyone nearby” which allows sharing apps to every nearby device. The third option, “Off” turns off the feature on your system.