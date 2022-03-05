Apple Watch is one of the most popular devices when it comes to the global smartwatch market and the reason behind its popularity is the wide range of features that it offers, along with support for many health-related functions. Currently in its seventh generation, Apple has been added more and more features to the Apple Watch, ensuring that it doesn’t fall behind the competition.

One of the health-related features is Time to Stand reminders, which as the name indicates, periodically sends reminders to the users to stand. While the feature is useful for many, it is not for everyone and if you are one of those who find it annoying, then you can disable it on your Apple Watch.

There are two different ways to turn off the Stand Reminders of the Apple Watch and one of them involves the usage of the Apple iPhone. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you a different method to disable the Time to Stand reminders, through the smartwatch itself.

How to disable Time to Stand reminders on Apple Watch

Step 1: Press the Digital Crown on the side of the Apple Watch to bring up the menu.

Step 2: When a list of apps is shown, select the Settings app (cog icon) from there.

Step 3: In the Settings app, scroll down and select the “Activity” option.

Step 4: Switch off the toggle button next to the “Stand Reminders” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned procedure, the Stand Reminders will be disabled on your Apple Watch and you will no longer receive a notification every hour urging you to get up. But do note that the hours in which you stand up and move around will still be recorded by your smartwatch and contribute to your Stand goal.