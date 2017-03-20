How to display battery percent in notification bar on your Moto G5 Plus [Guide]

Android phones have an animated battery icon in the notification bar, but it doesn’t always show how much percentage the battery is left. Whether you want to peek on how much the battery juice is remaining before the next charge or you just want to keep an eye on it, your phone must display battery percentage in notification bar.

Depending on your smartphone manufacturer, you are given an option to show it. Some stock Android based phones don’t let you change it. I was figuring out how to display battery percent on Moto G5 Plus, and I finally found a workaround. All you need to do is this.

Display battery percent in notification bar on your Moto G5 Plus

To show the battery percent in the notification bar on your Moto G5 Plus, follow these steps.

Swipe the notification bar from the top two times till you see Settings Gear icon.

Now press and hold the Settings Gear icon for about 5 seconds and then release.

After a short vibration, a toast notification will appear saying that System UI Tuner has enabled.

Note: System UI Tuner gives you extra ways to tweak and customize the Android user interface. These are experimental features so they may change, break, or disappear in any future releases.

Once you enable it, enter System UI Tuner from settings. Go to Settings -> System UI Tuner.

Tap Status bar.

At the bottom, tap the Battery option and select Always show percentage.

This method also works on other Motorola phones like Moto G4 Plus and stock Android based devices such as Google Nexus and Pixel.

Visit How-To Guides for your smartphones and tablets.

Do check out Moto G5 Plus hands-on.