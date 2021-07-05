Last week, realme launched its wireless buds, the realme Buds Q2 in India. Today, a new brand under realme TechLife, DIZO has launched its two new wireless earphones, including the DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless Neckband. The DIZO GoPods D is a TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds featuring 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 design, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), and 110ms Super Low Latency mode. Know more about the wireless earbuds in our DIZO GoPods D review.

DIZO GoPods D Specifications

Driver: 10 mm Bass Boosted drivers

10 mm Bass Boosted drivers Connectivity & Ports: Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB

Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB Wireless Range: Up to 10 meters

Up to 10 meters Protection: IPX4 Water Resistance

IPX4 Water Resistance Features: Environmental Noise Cancellation, Super Low Latency mode (110 ms latency), Bass Boost+, in-ear detection, gesture touch controls, realme Link app

Environmental Noise Cancellation, Super Low Latency mode (110 ms latency), Bass Boost+, in-ear detection, gesture touch controls, realme Link app Battery Runtime: 20 hours music playback, 10-min quick charge offers 120 minutes

20 hours music playback, 10-min quick charge offers 120 minutes Price: ₹1,399

₹1,399 Availability: 14th July Flipkart

Design & Build Quality

The DIZO GoPods D looks very similar to the realme Buds Q series earbuds, much like the recently launched realme Buds Q2 in an oval-shaped charging case. The GoPods D seems inspired by it, using a matte-finished cobble-stone-shaped design, it’s compact and light in weight.

It holds an LED indicator on the front and a micro USB at the back which unlike the realme Buds Q2 and all the other latest earbuds utilizing a USB Type-C port. It has a plastic body with a matte-finished surface to prevent fingerprints and it’s easy to carry due to its small size.

No buttons are found on the case as well as on the earbuds, opening the case will reveal the earbuds in radial metallic texture design while the whole earbuds use a matte-finish surface just like its case. The DIZO GoPods D has IPX4 water-resistant design meaning it can resist water spills and splashes.

The bottom side of the earbuds has charging pins and gesture-based touch controls on the exterior for controlling the music, calls, and switching between modes.

In the box, you get a pair of earbuds along with the charging case, a micro USB charging cable, a user manual, and earcups in different sizes. Here, take a look at our DIZO GoPods D unboxing and first impressions below.

Features & Connectivity

About the features, the DIZO GoPods D offers Bass Boost+ for enhanced audio and Super Low Latency for lag-free audio in online gaming. Long pressing on both the earbuds simultaneously will enter the Game mode. Other features include gesture-based touch controls that let you control the music and calls.

The GoPods D has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and pairs with the realme Link app. Pairing is easy, just open the case and search for the device on your smartphone or Bluetooth device. Some features can be accessed from the realme Link app, like the Bass Boost+ feature that can be triggered from the realme Link app.

The earbuds don’t support ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) but use ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), a passive noise cancellation to block out ambient noises during calls. The ANC is more of a premium feature found in mid to high-end earbuds.

Audio Performance & Battery Life

The DIZO GoPods D packs a 10 mm dynamic bass boost driver on each earbud and it seems to be the standard size for an earbud, a typical earbud can hold from 8 mm to 13 mm drivers depending upon the size.

The 10 mm drivers on the DIZO GoPods D perform well given the price, the sound quality is fairly good. The GoPods D uses realme’s Bass Boost+ feature that boosts the sound quality by enhancing the bass of the sound, it can be enabled from the realme Link app once paired.

As for the battery life of the GoPods D, the total battery runtime is 20 hours, similar to the realme Buds Q (1st generation). Each earbud lasts about 5 hours of continuous music playback and a total of 20 hours with the charging case. The battery life defers when you play on 100% volume.

You will find a 40 mAh battery on each bud and a 400 mAh battery on its charging case making it a total of 480 mAh battery. For charging, it uses a micro USB port, not the newer Type-C port. A quick 10 minutes charge can offer you 120 minutes of music playback, but it takes around 2 hours to completely charge.

Verdict

The DIZO GoPods D offers a cool design and features similar to the realme Buds Q. You get 20 hours of battery life, Super Low Latency mode, Bass Boost+, ENC, like features on the GoPods D. Also, the design is IPX4 water-resistant, the sound quality is fairly good, and pairs with the realme Link app via Bluetooth 5.0. The micro USB port could be a dealbreaker for some if not all. For the price of ₹1,399, the DIZO GoPods D is among the worthy affordable earbuds in its segment.