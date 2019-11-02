How to enable LED Flash notifications on iPhone running iOS 13

LED Flash notifications are quite helpful for getting visual alerts, especially when the “Do Not Disturb” is active as it makes it a bit more convenient to know that a new notification has arrived. With the latest iOS 13, Apple has slightly tweaked the settings of Accessibility. The feature has been relocated and the company has also shuffled the place of the LED flash. If you are confused about the process of turning LED notification light on the iPhone, here’s a quick guide.

How to enable LED Flash notifications on iOS 13

Go to Settings on your iPhone and choose Accessibility .

on your iPhone and choose . Under the Hearing section, tap on the Audio/Visual option .

section, tap on the . Now, in the Visual section, turn on the switch that is right next to LED Flash for Alerts .

. Next, another toggle named “Flash on Silent” will show up on the screen. If you need the visual notification light even when your iPhone is silent, then keep this toggle enabled.

That's it!

From now onwards, you will get the visual notification lights on your iPhone. Later, if you want to disable the flashlight alerts, all you need to do is return to the same Settings and then turn off LED Flash toggle.