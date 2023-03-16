The Windows operating system from Microsoft faces a lot of security threats as it has the largest OS market share or simply put, most of the users globally rely on the Windows operating system to run their computers.

Thus, security becomes an important part of the system and Microsoft has been adding a lot of security features to the operating system. One such feature is the Local Security Authority, a crucial component responsible for verifying a user’s identity during the sign-in process on a local computer.

It also checks password changes and login attempts, generates access tokens for single sign-in sessions, and carries out other authentication and authorization tasks in Windows. The user can also secure Local Security Authority subsystem to safeguard your system and accounts against threats.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily enable the Local Security Authority Protection or LSA Protection through the Settings app in Windows 11 operating system-powered computer.

How to easily and quickly enable LSA Protection in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Windows Security application on your computer. To do this, open the Start Menu and search for the application and click on the app from the search results to open it.

Step 2: When the app opens, go to the “Device Security” tab.

Step 3: In there, click on the “Core isolation details” option under the Core Isolation section.

Step 4: Then, turn the toggle switch On for the Local Security Authority Protection option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your Windows 11 computer, then the Local Security Authority Protection or LSA Protection has been enabled on your computer. You will need to restart the computer for the system to enable the feature.