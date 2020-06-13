How to enable Pasting text in Command Prompt
If you have been actively using Command Prompt in your Windows operating system, then you must have faced the annoying situation when it doesn’t let you paste data inside the app.
Well, in this guide, we’ll show you how you can enable the pasting feature in the command prompt to make the user experience a bit better. Once enable, you can simply copy the text and use CTRL + V keys to paste it in the command prompt.
Enable CTRL + V Paste in Command Prompt
Step 1: Open the command prompt application on your computer
Step 2: Right-click anywhere in the command prompt and select “Properties”
Step 3: Go to “Options” and check “Use CTRL + SHIFT + C/V as Copy/Paste” in the edit options.
Step 4: Now click “OK” to save this selection.
That’s it. It should now have enabled the copy-paste commands in the Windows command prompt.
