How to quickly enable Sound Check for Apple Music on Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone comes with several features meant to reduce the potential harm that can happen with the long-term usage of some of the functions on a device. One such feature that the company introduced for Apple Music on the iPhone is Sound Check.

The Sound Check feature on the iPhone is exclusively for the Apple Music app, which helps in keeping the music volume consistent across all earphones or headphones that are connected to the device, regardless of the studio volume. This is to ensure that the user’s eardrums aren’t tortured during the music switch or playback.

The company says that the feature helps increase or reduce playback volume to strike a balance between high and low playbacks without the need for human intervention. It doesn’t alter the original music quality and just adjusts the music volume at the time of playing.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily enable the Sound Check feature for Apple Music on your Apple iPhone.

How to enable the Sound Check feature for Apple Music on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Music” option from the list.

Step 3: In the Music Settings, toggle the switch ON for the “Sound Check” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide and enabled the Sound Check option, then you have successfully enabled the feature on your Apple iPhone.