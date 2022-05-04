How to enable Taptic Time feature on Apple Watch

Apple Watch comes with several features that make the everyday life of the user a bit easy. Taptic Time is one among tons of features offered by Apple on the smartwatch, which was introduced with watchOS 6 as a part of the Sounds & Haptics section.

When the Taptic Time feature is enabled, it is possible to know the time without having to look at the device. Once the feature is activated, the variant length of haptic taps notifies the user about the current time. The user also has the option to select the patterns of the distinct haptic feedback, from hourly long taps to Morse code taps.

The feature is offered in three options — Digits, Terse, and Morse Code. When the Digits option is selected, it offers a long tap for every 10 hours, short quick taps for every subsequent hour, long taps for every 10 minutes, and short quick taps for every subsequent minute. The Terse selection offers long taps for every five hours, and short but quick taps for the remaining hours followed by a break along with long taps for every quarter-hour. On the other hand, selecting Morse Code will tap each digit of time in the morse code.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily enable the Taptic Time feature on your Apple Watch running the watchOS 6 or newer.

How to enable the Taptic Time feature on Apple Watch

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple Watch by pressing the Digital Crown to get a list of all the applications on your smartwatch and selecting “Settings” from the list.

Step 2: When the Settings app opens, scroll down and tap on the “Clock” option.

Step 3: On the Clock settings page, tap on the “Taptic Time” option.

Step 4: Toggle the switch ON for the Taptic Time option by tapping on the switch.

Step 5: After the feature is enabled, select one of the three options — Digits, Terse, Morse Code.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then the Taptic Time feature has been successfully enabled on your Apple Watch. You can press the Digital Crown to go to the watch face and then long-press the watch face with two fingers to know the current time through vibrations. The feature comes in handy as you can feel the time on your Apple Watch without having to hear it or look at the device.