How to enable Voice Isolation or Wide Spectrum audio on iPhone

In the newly announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple has added several new features to its FaceTime application. The company has even opened up the application to non-iOS users.

One of the newly introduced features is called Voice Isolation. However, it isn’t limited to FacTime but can also be used with third-party apps like WhatsApp and Teams to make it easier for people to hear your voice on a video call.

You may also want to switch to a wide range of sound to come through on a video call, so Apple has also introduced Wide Spectrum that can pick up “an entire symphony of sound – your voice and everything around you.”

And like Voice Isolation, Wide Spectrum can be used with any video calling app on your device. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can enable the voice isolation or wide spectrum mode for a video call on your iPhone or iPad running the latest iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 operating system.

How to enable Voice Isolation mode on iPhone

Step 1: Open the FaceTime mobile application on your iPhone and initiate a video call. Alternatively, you can also use a third-party app or service to start a video call.

Step 2: When the video call is ongoing, pull down the Control Center from the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Now, tap on the Mic Mode button at the top and select from three given options — Standard, Voice Isolation, and Wide Spectrum.

Your chosen microphone mode will now be activated. You can turn it off any time simply by opening the Control Center again and selecting Standard from the options.