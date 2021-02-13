Facebook working on a smartwatch with focus on health and messaging

Facebook, the social media giant, has been trying to enter the hardware market for some time. Earlier, the company was reportedly building a smart speaker powered by a voice assistant. Now, it is reportedly working on a smartwatch.

As per the report coming from The Information, Facebook is building a smartwatch that it plans to start selling from next year. The primary focus of the company is on two things — allowing users to send messages through Facebook’s services and offer them health and fitness-related features.

The device will be running the Android operating system but it is not yet confirmed if it will support Google’s Wear OS. It is also said that Facebook is building its own operating system for powering all of its hardware products.

The Facebook Smartwatch will be a step further for the social media giant in the hardware space as it is looking to gain lead into the next-generation devices. The company is already ruling the smartphone market with its suite of apps, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The company is also focusing on VR devices with its Oculus devices and has also launched devices under the Portal lineup for video calling for home use. It will now be interesting to see what the company plans to offer with its own smartwatch, a segment that is currently being dominated by the likes of Apple, Huawei, and Fitbit.

Source