Google’s crowdsourced Q&A app Neighbourly to shut down next month

Google Neighbourly, the crowdsourced Q&A platform from the search engine giant, will be shut down on 12th May, making it yet another service from Google to be discontinued.

The app was first launched in beta in 2018 as a platform for local information sharing and Q&A app for select cities in India. It seems that the application never moved out of its beta phase and now the app is getting closed because of low user growth.

Explaining the reason behind shutting down Neighbourly, the company said: “We launched Neighbourly as a Beta app to connect you with your neighbours and make sharing local information more human and helpful… But the app hasn’t grown like we had hoped. In these difficult times, we believe that we can help more people by focusing on other Google apps that are already serving millions of people everyday.”

While the app is shutting down on 12th May, users will be able to download a copy of their Neighbourly data till October this year. The data that can be downloaded include user’s posts, replies, comments, content liked, polls voted on, saved posts, reported content, and moderated content.

Meanwhile, the technology giant is now recommending its users to try out its more popular Google Maps Local Guide.

Source