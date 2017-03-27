Android Apps

Google to offer a paid Android app for free every week on Google Play store

By Jonathan Pereira
3

While Apple is known to offer a free app every week, Google is now apparently bringing back the Free App of the Week to the Google Play store.

Google to offer a paid Android app for free every week on Google Play store

According to Android Police, Google has introduced the Free App of the Week section to the Google Play store. The section would be updated every week with one paid app being offered for absolutely no charge. The feature is currently available only to users in the US. We are still waiting on the update regarding the global rollout.

Google has apparently started the Free App of the Week section by offering the Cartoon Networks’ Card Wars game. The game, which is otherwise priced at $2.99, is being offered for free. The offer is quite similar to the free weekly app promotion launched in 2015.

You might also likeMore from author

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Google to offer a paid Android app for free every week on Google Play store"

Rahul Kashyap

Woow very good news. 😍

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 59 minutes ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

awesome, happy to see it!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 days 15 hours ago
Ajay Thakur

Hope this feature will be available in all markets soon!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 days 21 hours ago
wpDiscuz