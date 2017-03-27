Google to offer a paid Android app for free every week on Google Play store

While Apple is known to offer a free app every week, Google is now apparently bringing back the Free App of the Week to the Google Play store.

According to Android Police, Google has introduced the Free App of the Week section to the Google Play store. The section would be updated every week with one paid app being offered for absolutely no charge. The feature is currently available only to users in the US. We are still waiting on the update regarding the global rollout.

Google has apparently started the Free App of the Week section by offering the Cartoon Networks’ Card Wars game. The game, which is otherwise priced at $2.99, is being offered for free. The offer is quite similar to the free weekly app promotion launched in 2015.