Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro design leaks ahead of Google I/O

Google seems to be making an overhaul to the design of the Pixel 6 series smartphones after keeping the design similar over the past couple of years. This is revealed through the leaked renders of the upcoming smartphones.

The Google Pixel 6 has two camera sensors on the back with a huge and unique island on the back panel. On the other hand, the Pro model seems bigger and has a triple-camera setup on the back.

It’s likely that the dual-camera setup includes a wide sensor and an ultra-wide sensor while the triple-camera adds an additional telephoto lens. From the looks, it appears that the company has decided to go against the periscope lens. Currently, the information about the sensors is not known.

On the front side, the phone shows a punch-hole cutout in the center on top of the display for housing the selfie camera. And with the minimal bezels, the design seems a bit inspired by Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones.

This is quite an interesting development to see finally Google taken the difficult step of revamping its design and letting go of its now boring design for the smartphone that it has been using for a couple of years.

Do note that the renders for the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones are created by a third party and are not coming directly from Google. However, the renders are based on real-life images of the phone.

