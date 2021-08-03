Google unveils Pixel 6 series flagship smartphones powered by its own Tensor chipset

Google has a lineup of smartphones under the Pixel branding that the company has been positioning as a go-to Android smartphone for user experience. Keeping in line with that position, Google has today announced its next-generation of smartphones — Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Surprisingly, Google has ditched Qualcomm for the chipset that has been powering its smartphones since the company started making phones. Instead of Qualcomm, Google will now be using its own chipset.

It has today debuted a new chipset named Tensor that is designed by Google especially for Pixel devices. This new processor aims to bring in more Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning features to the next-gen Pixel phones.

As for the specifications, the company has revealed that the Google Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch Full HD screen resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate while the Pro variant has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 6 has a dual-camera setup on the back — a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Pro model comes with an additional 4x optical zoom folding lens. More details about the phone’s specs haven’t been revealed yet.

Google has updated the design for Pixel smartphones but has kept the two-tone finish. The glass appears to have a matte finish with a camera strip on the back panel having a glossier finish. The camera strip houses the camera sensors and an LED flash and runs through the width of the phone.

The company has said that the Pixel 6 series smartphones will release “later this fall” but no exact launch date has been revealed yet. However, we expect the devices to go official somewhere around October.

As for the pricing, there’s nothing known so far nor the company has hinted anything about it. Given that the phones are now powered by Google’s own chipset, it’s really difficult to speculate the price range but it should be under $1,000. We will keep you updated if more information surfaces online.