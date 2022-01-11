Honor Magic V foldable smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 12 GB RAM officially announced

Honor has jumped with the foldable smartphone bandwagon and has launched Honor Magic V, joining the list of companies such as Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more. It is also the world’s first foldable phone to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The phone features a large 7.9-inch main OLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The inner screen comes with magnetron nano-optical film with a reflectivity of less than 1.5%. There’s also a 6.45-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED external screen with drop-resistant curved nano-glass-ceramic. The company has revealed that both the displays used on the device are sourced from BOE.

Under the hood, the device comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone is using a water drop hinge, which consists of 213 parts and is claimed by the company to have a lifespan of 200,000 folding times.

In the camera department, there’s a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP ultra spectrum camera which was first introduced in the Huawei P50 Pocket launched recently. It also comes with an 8×8 dTOF laser focus. On the front side, the device has a 42MP selfie camera on the inside and the outside.

The phone is running the Honor Magic UI 6.0 based on the latest Android 12 operating system and is powered by a 4,750mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging technology.

The Honor Magic V is priced at 9,999 yuan (approximately $1,568) for the 256GB storage version while the 512GB storage version costs 10,999 yuan (about $1,725). It is available for pre-order in China and will go on sale in China from January 18th.

Honor Magic V Specifications

Display: Main – 7.9-inch OLED display with 2272 × 1984 pixels resolution, 10.3:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Secondary – 6.45-inch OLED display with 2560 × 1080 pixels resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Pricing and Availability