How to add folder shortcuts in Windows Explorer for quick access [Windows 10]

For those of you who are using Windows PC, what if I tell you that you can quickly access the folders from Windows Explorer? Have you always wanted to jump to a folder that’s lying inside multiple folders? Instead of accessing the folder from the drive path, why not add a shortcut in the Windows Explorer and access it instantly? Here’s how to add folder shortcuts in Windows Explorer for quick access.

How to add folder shortcuts in Windows Explorer

Adding a folder shortcut to the Explorer is an easy and straightforward process, just follow the steps below.

Launch the Windows Explorer by pressing the Windows Key + E or This PC on the desktop and navigate to the folder you want to add the shortcut.

Right-click on the folder that you want to add to Windows Explorer and choose Pin to Quick access .

The folder shortcut will be added to the left pane under the quick access menu in Windows Explorer. Whenever you open the Explorer, you will be able to access the folder from the left side, no need to go through the folders in the drive path.

