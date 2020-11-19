How to block an account on Twitter app [iPhone/Android]

Twitter, one of the most used social networking websites, lets you connect with people no matter where you are, but having a huge number of users on Twitter, chances are your Twitter feed might be filled up with unnecessary posts and tweets. You may also receive spammy DMs from unknown people which could be bugging or perhaps you are bullied by a person, why not simply block a Twitter account that bothers you?

Only you can take control over your Twitter account, keeping it clean, away from the spammy tweets, posts, and DMs. All you need is to tap a couple of times and you are done, you have blocked a Twitter account that you are concerned about. Twitter offers a convenient way to block and unblock other users.

How to block a profile on the Twitter app [iPhone/Android]

Launch the Twitter app on your smartphone. Visit the profile that you want to block, tap on the three dots in the corner, and choose Block as shown in the screenshot below. You will be prompted to confirm the action with a warning of what will happen after blocking. Tap on Block to confirm.

You have now successfully blocked the Twitter account. Blocking a Twitter profile helps you in restricting specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their Tweets, and following them. Accounts you have blocked cannot follow you, and you cannot follow an account you have blocked.

Twitter makes it easy for you to view and manage your list of blocked accounts. Your blocked accounts list is viewable via twitter.com and the Twitter for iPhone/Android apps.

In order to unblock it, head over to your Twitter settings by tapping on your profile icon located at the top-left corner inside the app.

Tap on Settings and privacy located above Help Center.

Choose Privacy and safety to access the privacy menu where you can view and manage the Twitter accounts you have blocked.

