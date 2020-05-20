How To Clear Browsing History In Safari On Your Mac [Guide]

For Mac users, Safari is the default browser and many of you use it for surfing the internet. Using a shared computer often leads to privacy concerns, if your Mac is been shared with others or you visit someone and use their Mac, or just using an office Mac, no matter which Mac you use, if it’s a shared computer, you might want to protect your privacy.

You don’t want to keep a record of the websites you visit in Safari, don’t you? It is important to protect your privacy, anyone can be able to see your browsing history who has access to the computer. Fortunately, Safari offers you an easy way to clear browsing history on your Mac.

How To Clear Browsing History In Safari On Your Mac

Launch the Safari browser on your Mac and click History on the top Menu bar. Select Clear History. Choose how far back you want your browsing history cleared.

Choose the period that you’ve surfed, last hour, today, or delete all which removes everything from the beginning of the time you used Safari. You can remove all records that Safari keeps of what you’ve browsed during a certain period you choose. If your Mac has Safari turned on in iCloud preferences, your browsing history will also be removed from it.

Clearing history will remove related cookies and other website data. When you clear your history, Safari removes data it saves as a result of your browsing, including:

History of web pages you visited

The back and forward list for open web pages

Top Sites that aren’t marked as permanent

Frequently visited site list

Recent searches

Icons for web pages

Snapshots saved for open web pages

List of items you downloaded (downloaded files aren’t removed)

Websites added for Quick Website Search

Websites that asked to use your location

Websites that asked to send you notifications

Websites with plug-in content you started by clicking a Safari Power Saver notice

