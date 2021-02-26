How to disable typing indicators in Signal for mobile

Signal is just another messaging app like WhatsApp and Telegram with encryption and security features and millions of users have downloaded it. And when it comes to privacy, the Signal app provides great privacy features, one of them is to hide the typing indicators while chatting, you can opt to disable the message typing indication in the chat, here’s how you can do it.

Disabling it can be useful if you accidentally hit a key or type something you didn’t intend to send, or if you are typing out long messages. The typing indicator can be disabled in Signal to avoid such circumstances.

How to disable typing indicators in Signal app

Step 1: Launch Signal app on your smartphone and tap on your profile icon at the top left corner, you will enter the Signal Settings.

Step 2: Tap on Privacy from the settings menu and on the next screen, tap on the slider that says Typing indicators.

If typing indicators are disabled, you won’t be able to see message typing indicators from others. You can always turn it back on by switching the slider to On.

That’s how you can turn off the typing indicators in Signal. Also, check more Signal guides below.

Don’t forget to check out more guides, and tutorials for iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube