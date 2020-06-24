How To Download iPadOS 14 Beta For iPad

With the new release of Apple’s iPadOS 14 Beta, the update is now available for iPad Pro, iPad mini as well as iPad Air. If you are excited about the new update just like us, here’s how to download the iPadOS 14 Beta on your iPad.

As it’s a Beta version, this is a developer release and only meant for the users who have enrolled in the Apple developer program. A public Beta version of the iPadOS 14 will arrive in the coming weeks.

The new iPadOS 14 includes a number of new features which include the customization of the Home Screen widgets, Apple Pencil handwriting-to-text capabilities, language translation functionality, and the rest of the features that we saw in the iOS 14 release.

How To Download iPadOS 14 Beta [iPad]

Steps to download the iPadOS 14 for eligible users:

On your iPad, get the iPadOS 14 beta profile from the official link http://developer.apple.com/download/ Select Install Profile to download and install the beta profile on your iPad. Head to the Settings app and go to General . Tap on Software Update and your iPad will search for iPadOS 14 developer Beta. Download and Install it.

Make sure you have saved a backup before installing any software updates. As it’s Beta software, it is recommended to backup your data since Beta softwares are usually unstable.

It’s worth noting that iPadOS 14 is under active beta development and so features and functionality may change during the development process. The iPadOS 14 developer Beta 1 is intended for software developers and advanced users. However, anyone who enrolls in the Apple Developer program is able to access the iPadOS 14 Beta profile.

With the same link above mentioned, you can also enroll in the developer program for the iOS 14 Beta, the new macOS Big Sur Beta for Mac, tvOS 14 Beta for Apple TV, and watchOS 7 Beta for Apple Watch. Users who are interested in beta testing should instead wait a few weeks for the public beta program to become available to everyone.

If you like this guide, do visit more tutorials, guides, tips, and tricks related to iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices. To get updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.