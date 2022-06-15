How to Get Live Wallpapers on Your Windows 11 PC [In-Depth Guide]

Live wallpapers are a pretty common feature on all Android Phones and even iPhone and Macs have dynamic wallpapers which is kind of a watered down version of live wallpapers. Live wallpapers are a great way of personalising your device. However, Windows 11 doesn’t come with anything that even comes near it.

That said, there’s still a way to get Live Wallpapers on your Windows 11 PC that work just like the ones found on Android but even better as we’ve detailed below:

Step 1: Installing Wallpaper Engine

Firstly we will need to install a paid app from Steam called Wallpaper Engine to get live wallpapers, which be purchased for $3.99 or Rs 229 as shown below:

Go to Steam or install it if you don’t have it installed.

Once logged in, go to the Store Tab and type Wallpaper Engine into the search bar and click the first result.

In there, puchase and then download Wallpaper Engine.

Once installed, go to library and click the green launch button to launch the Wallpaper Engine.

Step 2: Applying a Live Wallpaper & Ways to Download More

Now that you’ve downloaded and installed Wallpaper Engine on your Windows 11 PC from the Steam store, the next step would be to configure the app as per your liking and get more live wallpapers as shown in the steps below:

Right-click on the blue, Wallpaper Engine icon that can be seen on the right side of the task bar.

In the context menu that appears click on the Browse Workshop option to select the live wallpaper that you like. (image 1)

Once you find the wallpaper you like download it by clicking on the green subscribe button followed by ok to set the new live wallpaper. (image 2)

Wallpaper Engine offers thousands of Live wallpapers just like the one we downloaded and can have multiple features such as background music, audio reactive animations with dynamic movements as well as support for Corsair iCUE and Razer chroma RGB lighting to match your PC’s RGB configuration to the wallpaper you’ve applied. Additionally, you can have the same wallpapers on your phone as your PC by installing the Wallpaper Engine app from Google Play Store.

However, although it works fine on a laptop as well as phone we recommend using Wallpaper Engine on a desktop as running the app continuously eats up a lot of system resources such as RAM, GPU, as well as power which are quite minuscule and limited on a laptop or a phone.