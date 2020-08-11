How To Reconfigure Keyboard By Remapping Keys On Windows 10

Do you want to customize the keyboard by remapping the keys? Why buy a new keyboard for your Windows when you can reconfigure the keyboard by remapping the keys. If are using Windows and the keyboard has some misplaced keys or keys that no longer work, or you want that Mac-style Command key on Windows keyboard, this can be done on your Windows 10 PC easily, here’s how you can remap the keys on Windows 10.

Remapping the keys is easy, all you need is this tool called PowerToys for Windows 10, thanks to Microsoft’s free PowerToys utility which helps you to reassign any key to work like any other key.

How To Remap Keys On Windows 10

To remap keyboard keys on Windows 10, follow these steps.

Download the Microsoft tool, PowerToys , and install it on your PC.

Launch the PowerToys and click the Keyboard Manager .

On the right side, click on Remap a key button.

In the next window, click on the (+) button as shown to add a key mapping.

Choose the key that you want to remap, you can choose any key you wish to change. It’s suggested to use the one that’s not working, broken, rarely used, or the Alt key if you are coming from a Mac-based computer.

Now choose a function key for the key you selected, choose Ctrl key if you have selected Alt key, or choose any other.

Click OK and Continue Anyway .

There’s no point in buying a whole new keyboard just because a single key isn’t working or it’s broken. If you can change it using the PowerToys tool in Windows, it can save you some money or time. If you frequently move from Mac to Windows, you may notice that remapping the Alt key to Ctrl can help you a lot.

That's how you can remap the keys on Windows 10. If you like this guide, you can also check how to use the function keys without pressing the Fn key on Windows 10.

