How to remove Touch ID from your Mac

Are you using the Touch ID on your MacBook? If your Mac has Touch ID, you can use it to unlock your MacBook computer, sign in to some third-party apps, authorize purchases from the Store and make purchases using Apple Pay. But if you want to remove fingerprints from your Mac, here’s how to to do it.

To remove Touch ID from your Mac, follow these steps below.

On your Mac, choose the Apple menu in the top left corner Click on System Preferences from the list. Now click on Touch ID . To delete a fingerprint, choose a fingerprint that you want to delete, enter your password when asked and then click Delete . To rename a fingerprint, click the text below a fingerprint, then enter a name.

Note: For added security, only logged-in users can access their own Touch ID information; an administrator cannot change another user’s Touch ID preferences or fingerprints.

